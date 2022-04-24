29 per cent of children diagnosed with heart disease

Aurangabad, April 24:

A free '2D Echo' screening camp was held on Sunday under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) at the district hospital. A total of 128 children from schools and anganwadis in the district were examined in this camp. Of these, 29 per cent or 38 children were diagnosed with heart disease. They will now undergo surgery.

The camp was conducted at Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital under the guidance of civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipavale. Out of 128 children in the camp, 38 are eligible for heart surgery and 30 children will be followed up for medical treatment, while 60 children are normal. Cardiologist Dr Mahendra Singh Parihar, district program coordinator Vikas Meshram, Kailas Tatikondalwar, Dr Santosh Rathod and others were present.

Examination of children up to 18 years

Children up to 18 years of age were examined in Anganwadi and schools. The suspects, who were found during the checkup, were subjected to a 2D-echo test, Vikas Meshram said.