29 talas gold, 15 tolas silver, car stolen

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 15:

Two thieves stole 29 tolas, 15 tolas silver, 2 cameras and Rs 26,000 cash and a car from the locked house of an retired person in Shivajinagar area. The incident came to fore on Friday morning.

A retired officer of National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) Uday Joshi (12th Scheme, Shivajinagar) had gone with his wife to Shrirampur to meet his ailing sister on Thursday morning. His house was locked. The thieves took advantage of the opportunity and entered the locked house at night. They stole 29 tolas of gold jewellery, 15 tolas silver ornaments, Rs 26,000 cash, two cameras and a car parked in the premises after taking the key from the house. Two person taking the car were captured in the CCTV cameras of the area at around 12 midnight.

In the morning, the neighbours noticed that the cover of the car was lying on the road. They called Joshi on phone and Joshi then come to know about the theft. He immediately came to the city in a taxi and informed the police.

DCP Deepak Girhe, ACP Vishal Dhume, PI Dilip Gangurde and others rushed and inspected the spot. A case has been registered with Pundliknagar police station.

Valubles worth Rs 22L stolen

The thieves stole Gold jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh, car worth Rs 6 lakh and other articles worth Rs 1 lakh, all amounting to Rs 22 lakh were stolen from the house.

Challenge before the police

The theft incidents are on a rise in the jurisdiction of Pundliknagar police station. Earlier, valubles worth more Rs 15 lakh were stolen from a locked house on two occasions. This the third such incident now. It is a major challenge before the Pundliknagar police to nab the thieves.