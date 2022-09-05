2,952 Cr loans to be disbursed in state through banks

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 5:

Loans of Rs 2,952 crores will be disbursed in the state under various central and state government schemes. The distribution of the loans will be initiated from Aurangabad in a token form on Monday, informed union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad.

Dr Karad briefed the press during the 156th meeting of the State-level Banks Committee meeting held in the city on Monday.

Chief Secretary, Govt. of Maharashtra Manu Kumar Srivastava, Director, Department of Financial Services Sushil Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperation Department, Govt. of Maharashtra Anoop Kumar, Principal Secretary Planning Rajgopal Deora, Principal Secretary Agriculture Eknath Dawale, Regional Director, RBI, Mumbai Ajay Michiyari, Regional Director, RBI, Nagpur Sangeeta Lalwani, Executive Director, Bank of Maharashtra A B Vijayakumar, Chief General Manager, NABARD G S Rawat, General Managers and Regional Heads of Public Sector Banks attended the meeting.

Dr Karad further said, on the occasion of the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, 75 digital branches of banks will be established in the country, of which, one will be established in Aurangabad by Bank of Maharashtra in Jawahar Colony area. Impetus is given on creating financial literacy among the people in the rural areas through NABARD, he said.

The department of finance has taken the initiative to provide loans to the poor and needy. As a part of which, the state-level banks committee meetings are being organised all over the country. It is assured that maximum loan is provided to the people with minimum documents requirements under various schemes through the banks.

Detailed discussions on various aspects related to banks including PM flagship schemes, achievement under annual credit plan, opening of new branches and others were held during the meeting.

General Manager, Bank of Maharashtra and convenor of the meeting Vijay Kamble made presentations on various issues. Assistant General Manager Bharat Barve proposed a vote of thanks.