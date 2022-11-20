2nd phase of academic audit to begin soon

Aurangabad: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada will commence the second phase of the academic audit (AA) of affiliated colleges soon.

As per the provisions in Maharashtra Public Universities Act, AA is mandatory for colleges.

There are 486 colleges within the university’s jurisdiction for the current academic year.

Nearly 400 colleges from Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts submitted the proposal for the AA.

Bamu became the first university to start the AA with all the provisions. In the first phase, the university completed AA of 243 colleges which were accorded from A to D grades.

The grade-wise number of college are as follows; Grade-A (39 colleges), B-(35), C-(34) and D- (68).

The university conducted inspections of infrastructure, facilities and approved staff of those 70 colleges which were given grade D and are in the ‘no grade’ category. Out of them, action was taken against 23 colleges under the vice chancellor’s special powers while additional divisions of 21 colleges were shut down.

The colleges will be de-affiliated if they do not comply with the university's terms and conditions.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole during the 62nd convocation ceremony of the university said that Bamu is the first university in the State to do AA of such a large number of colleges with complete transparency.