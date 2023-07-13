2nd phase of PG admission to be held on July 15

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will implement the second phase of admissions for the postgraduate courses in Science and Technology faculty on July 15.

A total of 840 candidates registered for admissions in 18 departments of the faculty.

It may be noted that in the first phase, admissions were given to the students who are from other or out of State universities on July 11. A total of 151 students took the admission on Tuesday. The Admissions Committee led by Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad is carrying out the admissions for 18 PG courses- M Sc in Biochemistry, Chemistry, Forensic Science, Botany, Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology, Physics, Nanotechnology, Statistics, Zoology, Electronics, Microbiology, Drug Chemistry, Organic, Chemistry Food Technology, Drug and Intermediate Technology, Conservation of Biodiversity and Rural Technology.

The admission process will commence at 9 am on Saturday. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole and Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle will grace the event. The final general merit list of online registered candidates will be released on Saturday. There are 55 departments, including 45 on the city campus.

Box

--4,383 candidates registered online

-- Names of 1,687 candidates figured in the first merit list

--PG classes will begin on July 26