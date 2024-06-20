2nd phase of summer session exam of MUHS to start on June 22

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 82,267 students of various health science courses will appear for the second phase of summer session examinations 2024, beginning on June 22.

Maharashtra University of Health Science (MUHS) will conduct the theory examinations of undergraduate courses- BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, B Sc-Nursing, basic B Sc-Nursing, post-basic B Sc-Nursing, BPTH, BOTH, BPO, BASLP and postgraduate courses- MDS, Diploma Dentistry, MD-MS, Ayurveda and Unani, Diploma in Ayurveda, MD-Homeopathy, MOTH, MSc-Nursing, MPTH, MPT, MASLP, M Sc-(Audiology), M Sc-(SLP) and MPO at 207 centres across the State.

The students of MPH, MPH (N), MBA, M Phil, B Optometry, Diploma Optometry and Ophthalmic, Diploma in Paramedical, CCMP, MMSPC, PG, DMLT, BPMT, M Sc of Pharmaceutical courses offered by the MUHS departments will also take the examination from Saturday.

Controller of examination Dr Sandeep Kadu said that 82,267 students of different UG and PG courses registered for the second phase of the summer session examination in the State.

He said that the detailed examination schedule of the courses was made available on the university portal.