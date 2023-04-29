2nd scrap recycling and waste utilisation drive held

Conference held in Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, conference inaugurated by union minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: union Minister of State for Railway, Coal and Mines Raosaheb Danve urged industries to reduce logistics and supply chain costs, which currently constitute 16-17 percent of the country's expenses. He stressed that this should be lowered to 8 percent, which is the international criteria, in order to facilitate the growth and economic development of the industry.

Danve was speaking at the inauguration of the 2nd Scrap recycling and waste utilization drive awareness conference organised by the Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI) and Steel Manufacturers Association of Maharashtra (SMAM) at Jalna on Friday.

On the occasion, Danve briefed about the various initiatives taken by the government to promote the recycling industry in Jalna and informed about various government initiatives, including the construction of the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), which will reduce logistical costs and boost industrial development by connecting industrial hubs and facilitating the transportation of goods. He said that the government is setting up Multi-Modal Logistics Parks in Jalna and other parts of the country to lower overall freight costs and time. The circular economy parks sanctioned by the Maharashtra government will focus on recycling scrap and other waste. He emphasized that these parks would help boost economic development in Jalna and praised the secondary sector for their recycling efforts and contribution to making primary goods.

Around 270 delegates, including 40 students, participated in the conference. District Collector (Jalna) Dr Vijay Rathod, Director (Mines) RP Gupta, JNARDDC director Dr Anupam Agnihotri, Deputy secretary (Steel) Subhash Kumar, MRAI president Sanjay Mehta and others were present.

Visits to various steel companies

A delegation paid an industrial visit to Jalna Steel Cluster, followed by visits to Bhagyalaxmi Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd, Rajuri Steels and TMT Bars Pvt Ltd, and Kalika Steel Alloys Pvt Ltd. The second-day plant visit covered aluminum industries of SR Metals and Aurangabad Alloys Pvt Ltd.

Jalna is biggest steel manufacturing cluster

Ruchika Chaudhary Govil, additional secretary (Steel), emphasized that Jalna is India’s biggest induction-based secondary steel manufacturing cluster, contributing around 7 MT, providing direct and indirect employment to a large mass.