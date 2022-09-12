2nd spot admissions round for PG vacant seats on Sept 19

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) will conduct the second spot admissions round on September 19 for vacant seats in the postgraduate courses.

There are 2,364 seats in 75 PG courses in Science and Technology, Humanities and Social Sciences, Commerce and Management Science Departments and Interdisciplinary faculties.

A total of three counselling rounds were implemented between September 1 and 5 while the spot admission round was held on September 10. Of the total, 25 departments have 50 per cent or above vacant seats while there is no seat vacant in 17 departments.

A total of 10 departments recorded admissions on just 10 to 20 per cent of seats. According to sources, the administration hold second spot admission round on September 19 to fill the vacant seats. The official orders for this round will be issued in the next few days.

100 pc seats filled in 17 courses

Names of some of the courses which no vacant seats are as follows; M Sc (Botany, Chemistry, Computer Science, Forensic Science), Master of Performing Art, M A (Economics, Psychology, Sociology, Women Studies, Mass Communication and Journalism) and MSW (all courses from city campus), MPA, MSc Analytical Chemistry, Drug Chemistry, Organic Chemistry (all courses from Osmanabad sub-centre)