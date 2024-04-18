3 arrested for wielding sword rashly

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City Chowk Police arrested three persons for wielding a sword irresponsibly after the Ram Navami procession and arguing with police personnel at Gulmandi on Wednesday.

According to details, processions were taken out in the different parts of the city yesterday for Ram Navami. There was a tight police bandobast for the procession.

When a procession culminated at Gulmandi, Manindar Singh and his two other friends were dancing and throwing swords in one another’s hands after the procession. Seeing this, police personnel reached there and tried to stop them from wielding the sword rashly.

The accused argued and manhandled policemen who tried to seize the weapon from them. Even after this, the trio wielded the sword in the air. Police detained Manindarsingh Lobhasingh Kadewala (31, Dhawni Mohalla, Shahganj), Anil Baburao Awachar (29, Dhawni Mohalla, Shahganj) and Aditya Pramod Pansare (29, Johriwada, Shahganj) and brought them to the police station.

Personnel of City Chowk Police Station arrested them later. Maninadarsingh gave evasive replies when he was asked about the sword. Police produced him in the court on Thursday and he was remanded to one-day police custody.

Judicial magistrate First Class S B Patil sent Anil and Aditya to judicial custody. Police seized an iron sword of Rs 5,000 from them.

Assistant Government pleader Ravindra Avsarmol requested the court to remand them in police custody as the probe from where and to whom they brought the weapon and the objective behind the crime.