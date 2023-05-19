3 attack youth for calling girlfriend

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three persons severely beat a youth and broke his head with a tile for calling his girlfriend on the phone at Shivajinagar on May 15. They also threatened to kill him. A case has been registered with Pundliknagar police station, said PI Jayashree Aade. The accused have been identified as Jignesh Yadav, Govind Khandekar, and Vijay Prakash Bhadarge (all 19 years, Beed By-pass Road).

Police said, according to the complaint lodged by Raj Kachru Jadhav (19, Shivajinagar), he was sitting with his friends Anurag Sonawane and Tushar Randive near a school at Shivajinagar on May 15 evening. The accused who knew him came near him and started abusing him. Later, they severely beat Raj and his friends. Jignesh then picked up a tile and hit Raj on his head. They told him why he is calling on phone to Aniket Pawar’s girlfriend. They threatened to kill him and fled from the scene. Raj’s friends then took him to the hospital. The police are further investigating the case.

Meanwhile, the police arrested one accused Vijay Bhadarge on Friday. He has been remanded in the police custody till May 22. The remaining two are still at large.