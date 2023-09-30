3 booked for beating youth in immersion procession

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The City Chowk police have booked three persons for severely beating an 18-year-old youth and breaking his head during the Ganesh Immerssion procession on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Sonu Mudiraj, Kunal Tupe and Krushna Pimple (all residents of Bhavaninagar, Juna Mondha).

Two Mandals clashed with each other during the immersion procession on September 28 night. A youth was dancing in the procession. The accused deliberately pushed and quarreled with him. Later, they severely beat and break his head with a stick.