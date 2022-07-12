3 booked for demanding Rs 2L from woman to vacate illegal possession

Aurangabad, July 12:

Kranti Chowk police station has booked three accused on charge of threatening a woman with dire consequences and demanding a ransom of Rs 2 lakh to vacate the illegal possession from her house in Khokadpura, recently.

The accused Shaikh Ismail (of Padegaon) with the help of his two accomplices forcibly placed his domestic items and articles in one room of Raziya Begum Baba Khan’s (Gulshan Masjid, Khokadpura) house (when she was alone) on December 3, 2020.

The accused Ismail told the woman to tell her husband to pay the ransom money to remove his domestic items and vacate the illegal possession. He also threatened her with dire consequences, if she fails to pay the money.

Panicked Raziya Begum then complained with Kranti Chowk police station against Ismail and his two accomplices on July 11. The assistant PSI Ajaz Shaikh is investigating the case.