3 booked for molesting 10 years old girl

Aurangabad, May 9:

Cantonment police booked three persons for molesting a 10 years old girl by calling her to their house on the pretext to give her chocolate on May 3 evening. A case has been registered against the accused on May 8 under the Protection of Children from Sexual offenses Act (POCSO). The accused have been identified as Uttam Gadkar (75), Kiran Gadkar (50) and Ravikant Gadkar (40).

Police said, the accused and the victim are relatives. They called the girl to their house in the jurisdiction of the Cantonment police station and molested her. She tried to oppose them, but they beat her, as mentioned in the complaint. The police have arrested Uttam and Ravikant Gadkar while API Pandurang Bhagile is further investigating the case.