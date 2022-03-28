3 booked for robbing shop owner

Aurangabad, March 28:

Waluj MIDC police have booked three persons for robbing a xerox shop owner and his two employee by threatening with pistol and knife of Rs 4,500.

Madhv Gundappa Sakhre (29) runs a xerox shop with his two employees Datta Dethe and Ratan Pandit in Waluj Mahanagar.

On March 25, three unidentified persons came to the shop. The severely beat the Sakhre and his employees. They threatened them with a pistol and a knife and robbed Sakhre of Rs 4,500. They fled from the scene after taking the money.

On March 27, Sakhre lodged a complaint against three unidentified persons with Waluj MIDC police station.