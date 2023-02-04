3 booked for stabbing trader

Aurangabad

City Chowk police have booked three persons for attacking a trader with a knife at Chelipura Chowk on Friday afternoon. The accused have been identified as Shaikh Shahrukh Shaikh Saleel (26, Rengtipura) and his two accomplices.

Police said, complainant Syed Habit Syed Khaisaroddin 936, ST Colony) is a trader and was going from Chelipura Chowk on Friday afternoon. When Shahrukh and his accomplices attacked and injured him with a knife.