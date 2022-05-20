3 corona patients found on Friday

Aurangabad, May 20:

Three corona suspect were found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Three patients were found in the city but no patient was reported in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Friday

Patients found: 03 (City: 03, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,789

Patients discharged: 01 (City: 00, Rural: 01)

Total Discharged: 1,66,052

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Friday)

Active Patients: 05

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 53,08,562

First Dose: 29,89,196

Second Dose: 22,54,136

Precaution Dose: 65,230