3 corona patients found on Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 20, 2022 10:40 PM2022-05-20T22:40:02+5:302022-05-20T22:40:02+5:30
Aurangabad, May 20:
Three corona suspect were found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Three patients were found in the city but no patient was reported in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Friday
Patients found: 03 (City: 03, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,789
Patients discharged: 01 (City: 00, Rural: 01)
Total Discharged: 1,66,052
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Friday)
Active Patients: 05
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 53,08,562
First Dose: 29,89,196
Second Dose: 22,54,136
Precaution Dose: 65,230