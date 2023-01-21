3-day ‘Jagar Marathicha’ to begin on Jan 23

Aurangabad: Marathi Langauge and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Directorate of Languages will hold a three-day ‘Jagar Marathicha’ on January 23 as part of the Marathi fortnight celebration.

Event coordinator Dr Kailas Ambhure said that the president of Marathi Sahitya Parishad (MSP) Principal Kautikrao Thale Patil would inaugurate the programme at 11 am, on Monday.

Principal Thale Patil will deliver a lecture on ‘Aurangabad District’s Literature and Cultural Tradition.’ Poet Habib Handare who received Yashwantrao Chavan Literary Award will be felicitated.

Department Dr Dasu Vaidya, director of the director of languages Vijaya Konikar will grace the event. Police inspector Prashant Potdar, Finance and Accounts Officer Sharad Bhingare, and Namrata Phalke will share their experiences on January 24. Head of the Film Art Department Shiv Kadam will guide on ‘writing skills. A documentary of the Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival will be shown.