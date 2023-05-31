3-day 'Lokmat Education Fair' to be inaugurated on June 2

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The three-day 'Lokmat Education Fair' will commence at Lokmat Bhavan on June 2 in view of the new academic year beginning soon.

Prominent educational institutes not just from the city and the State but also from other States will come under one roof through the exhibition. Parents and children will get information from school-level education to higher education in it.

Commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation G Sreekanth will inaugurate the educational fair at the hall of Lokmat Bhawan, at 11 am, on Friday.

Experts from reputed educational institutes will give information about their institutes during the event. The doubts of parents about education will be cleared here. Considering the increase in temperature, the hall of 'Lokmat Bhavan has been fully air-conditioned.

The arrangements were made in such a way that parents can get information about each educational institution. The exhibition will conclude on June 4. The organisers have appealed to parents and children to avail of the three-day exhibition.

--This is the only grand educational exhibition in Marathwada.

-- The exhibition hall has been fully air-conditioned.

--Easy presentation at the stalls.

-- Thousands of students and parents wait for this exhibition eagerly.

Parents and children will have entry into the Education Exhibition through the rear gate of Lokmat Bhavan. The exhibition will remain open from 11 am to 8 pm daily. Entry to the exhibition will be free. There will be a free parking facility for the visitors.

Prominent educational institutions will participate in the exhibition.

--Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation

--MGM University

--Institute of Chemical Technology

--Boston Institute of Analytics

-- RUS Education Pvt Ltd

-- Dhaneshwari Shaishanik Sankul

---Nath School of Business and Technology

--Gurukul Olympiad School

--Dr A P J Abdul Kalam University, Indore.

--The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

--DSPI

--Russian Medical Educational Agency

--Bansal Classes

--Sanjivani Group of Institutes

-- Tron School of Animation

-- Dnyanada English School

--The Guide IIT/NEET Foundation Classes

--Khadke Biology

--Sakar PCMB

-- Param Institute Pvt Ltd

--Dnyansagar Career Institutes Pvt Ltd

--Orchid Group of Institutions

--BGPS Rajarshi Shahu Institute of Management