3-day Lokmat Mission Admission & LT-CC Summer Camp kicked off

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The much-awaited three-day ‘Lokmat Mission Admission and Lokmat Times Campus Club's Summer Camp 2023’ powered by IIB Career Institute Pvt Ltd, was kicked off at Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road on Friday.

Joint director of Technical Education (Marathwada region) Dr Umesh Nagdeve inaugurated the education expo by releasing balloons in the sky.

Shivprasad Rajnale (director, IIB Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Amit Rajnale (branch head, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, IIB), Yusuf Sadiq Hussain (Wockhardt Global School), Ramesh Dedwal (Events head, Maharashtra and Goa, Lokmat), Yogesh Gole (Executive Editor, Lokmat Times), Nandkishor Patil (Editor, Lokmat) were present. The entry (from the rear gate of Lokmat Bhavan) is free for all. Earlier, Yogesh Gole made an introductory speech. Nandkishor Patil and Ramesh Dedwal welcomed the dignitaries. Many parents visited the education expo on the first day today.

The expo is proving a one-step platform for visitors for getting information about coaching classes, summer camps, career counselling, school and college admissions, abacus classes and educational opportunities.

Parents and students can visit the expo at AC Hall of Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road, between 10.30 am to 8 pm daily up to April 30.

Box

Today skills, not just degree, needed

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony Dr Umesh Nagdeve said that today required skills have more importance in the jobs sector as the era of just obtaining a formal degree ended. He said that students mostly opt for a course just because their friends have taken it or their parents want it.

“The students should choose a course considering his/her capacity and abilities. Parents should enquire about the quality of teachers and syllabus, ranking of the educational institute while taking admission to competitive examination coaching classes,” he said. Dr Nagdeve said that it is also more important from where one had completed a course than what one had learnt.

“Students should get knowledge and wisdom. The latter depends on teachers of an educational institute. The main motto of education is to build the character of students and nurture the generation. Earlier, there were only five branches of Engineering including Civil and mechanical while new branches like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, and Data Science, are emerging. AI will be applicable in many fields not just in Engineering. Even a school-going boy will be able to use it. The implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) will bring major changes in the education field,” he added.

Box

IIB help thousands of students with medical admission

Amit Rajnale (branch head, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, IIB) said that the IIB launched its seventh branch in the city this year only. He said that thousands of students from the State have got admissions to medical courses in different parts of the country.

Box

Puppet & Magic Show today

Campus Club Puppet Show and Ventriloquism will be organised at Lokmat Lawns, at 5.30 pm on April 29. Renowned puppeteer Satyajit Padhye will present the show. Also, there will be a Magic Show by magician A Lal. The entry for the campus club members. The students should carry their Campus Club ID cards. The G-2 will give a gift to each student.