3-day Padma Festival in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dnyan Yadnya Foundation will hold the third ‘Padma Festival’ at the auditorium of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) from November 21 to 23.

A total of 13 Padma awardees who have done remarkable work in different fields will grace the event. People from the city will get an opportunity to meet and listen life and success stories of Padma awardees.

There will be a separate two-hour session for Padma awardees' interviews, discussions and interactions with the audience.

Rajasthan Governor Hairbhau Bagade will inaugurate the festival at 10.30 am on November 21.

Vice-admiral of Indian Navy R Swaminathan will grace the valedictory ceremony to be held at 11.45 am on November 23. The organisers said that 70 per cent seats of in the auditorium would be reserved for the students in the festival.