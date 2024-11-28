3-day university-level 'Aavishkar' to commence on Dec 14

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babashaeb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will hold the university-level three-day ‘Avishkar’ festival beginning on December 14.

District level ‘Avishkar’ was organized in four districts from October 8 and 10. The age limit is 25 for graduation, 30 for postgraduate and no age limit for post-PG. Teams have been selected from four districts for the university-level festival.

Also, models of good projects were selected for the university level. A total of 257 research students including 125 from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 25 from Jalna, 45 from Beed and 62 from Dharashiv will participate in the university-level innovation.

Student Development Board director Dr Kailash Ambhure and Avishkar Coordinator Dr Bhaskar Sathe said that those selected at the university level would participate in the State level ‘Avishkar.’

A total of 48 models from six groups-Humanities, Languages and Fine Arts, Commerce, Management and Law, Science, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Engineering and Technology and Pharmacy will participate in the Inter-University festival to be held at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar University of Technology, Lonere.

Also, the team selected for the State-level competition will be provided training by the university until the competition.