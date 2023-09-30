3-days IATO convention to conclude today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The 38th annual convention of Indian Association of Tourism Operators (IATO) will conclude on Sunday afternoon (2.40 pm). The state tourism minister Girish Mahajan and the union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad will be the chief guests of the valedictory function.

In the morning session, IATO will conduct a ‘Run for Responsible Tourism’ from Hotel Rama International to Aurangabad Gymkhana (and back) between 6.30 am to 8 am.

Day III’s other programmes include Business Session - 6 (10 am to 10.50 am) - Connectivity - New Dimensions, Air, Rail and Road; Business Session - 7 (11 am to 11.45 am) - Exploring Maharashtra - New Destinations and Opportunities. Former tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, Marathi film director Chandrakant Kulkarni, and

Others will participate in it.

In Business Session - 8 (12.10 pm to 12.55 pm) - Way forward to further tourism opportunities in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - the union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve, guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, cooperative minister Atul Save, leader of opposition Ambadas Danve, collector Astik Kumar Pandey, municipal commissioner G Shreekant and others will express their views.