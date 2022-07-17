3 held for possessing knife

Aurangabad, July 17:

The city police arrested three persons going on a motorcycle without registration number and possessing a knife and a fighte at Sutgirni Chowk in the wee hours on Sunday. The arrested have identified as Gaurav Shrimant Borse (20, Bhokardan), Anil Ramkrishna Avchar (27, N-11, Cidco) and Shailesh Hiralal Chavan (25, Bhokardan). A case has been registered against them with Pundliknagar police station.