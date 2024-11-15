3-hours power shutdown by MSEDCL affects city water supply

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A power transformer supplying electricity to the 700 mm diameter water pipeline providing water to the city malfunctioned, leading to a 3-hour shutdown by Mahavitaran (or MSEDCL) on Friday. Meanwhile, the municipal corporation has alerted that the city's water supply will be affected due to the incident.

The issue occurred with the transformer on the old water supply scheme at Jayakwadi. On learning the need to replace the cables, the MSEDCL scheduled a shutdown from 3 pm to 6 pm to carry out the necessary work. During this 3-hour period, the water pumping from the 700 mm diameter pipeline was stopped. As a result, water supply to the old city area, as well as the Cidco-Hudco regions, was expected to be under low pressure, said the CSMC water supply officials.