3 houses burgled in Itkheda area

Aurangabad, April 11:

Thieves broke into the houses of an industrialist, a retired agriculture officer, and an officer in a private company at the post locality of Shankarnagar in Itkheda area and made off with valuables. The thefts came to light on Monday. Cases were not registered with Satara police station till late at night in this regard.

According to the police, Ashwin Arvind Varma, an industrialist had gone out of the station with family members on Sunday afternoon. The thieves entered the house by cutting the iron rods of the window and made off with valuables. The neighbours notice the theft on Monday morning.

Retired agriculture officer Chandrakant Narke Patil had gone to Pune to meet his daughter, around 15 days back. Thieves broke the door of the house and took away valuables. On Monday morning, his tenant Ramesh Shelke noticed that the lock of the door was broken.

Similarly, a house of a professional working in a private company was also broken.

Cases were not registered till late at night and hence the information about the amount of the stolen valuables could not be known.