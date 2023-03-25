3 injured in truck-trailer collision in Ajanta Ghat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Three persons including two drivers sustained grave injuries after a speeding truck collided head-on with a trailer (transporting pocelain) coming from the opposite direction, near Ghodi Patangan, in Ajanta Ghat, on Thursday midnight (at 1 am).

The trailer (MH 16 CE 0011) was proceeding towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from Jalgaon, while the truck (MH 18 BG 7296) was heading towards Jalgaon from Sillod. While negotiating with the turn in ghat, the drivers of both the vehicles lost their controls on steerings and dashed each other at 1 am on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The front portion of both the truck and the trailer has been smashed badly. The drivers got stuck in their respective vehicles. The trailer driver Yusuf Moosaji Khatri (56, Sendhwa in Madhya Pradesh), cleaner Shaikh Shakeel Shaikh Hussain (38, Dhule) and truck driver Ashok Baban Kale (30, Karjat) sustained severe injuries.

Khatri’s both legs got damaged. Acting upon the information, a few vehicle drivers and the police reached the spot and shifted the injured victims to the sub-district hospital in Ajanta. After primary treatment, they were shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for further treatment.

Traffic disrupted in ghat

Following the accident, the traffic in the Ajanta ghat was disrupted for four long hours. Fardapur police personnel Yogesh Koli and Pradeep Bedarkar reached the spot and toiled hard to restore the flow of traffic after a struggle of some time.