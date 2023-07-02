3 jewellery shops burgled in Gangapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Unidentified thieves burgled three jewellery shops in Gangapur city on June 30 night. The thieves also took away the DVR of the CCTV cameras. A case has not yet been registered with the concerned police station in this regard.

According to the details, Dilesh Alankar, Tirupati Jewellers, and Jadhav Saraf jewellery shops are centrally located in Gangapur city. The thieves entered Dilesh Alankar but did not find anything there but they damaged the safe of the shop. They stole 400 grams worth Rs 30,000 silver from Tirupati Jewellers and 30 silver rings and Rs 500 from Jadhav Saraf shop. They also took away the DVR of the CCTV cameras of the shops. PI Satyajeet Taitwale and the team visited and inspected the shops.