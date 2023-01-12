3- member panel formed in paper leaking case

Aurangabad: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) on Thursday set up an independent three-member probe committee into the D Pharmacy paper leaking case. It may be noted that a complaint was lodged with Vedantnagar Police Station on Wednesday it was found that the Pharmaceutical Chemistry subject was partially leaked on social. The Board formed a three-member panel to probe the matter. Two members are experts while one is the principal of the Government Polytechnic of the city in the committee which started collecting evidence.

RPI district president Nagraj Gaikwad who informed the MSBTE about the incident has been called for the enquiry at the regional office of the Board at 12.30 pm on January 13.