3 minor girls kidnapped from city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three minor girls were kidnapped from various parts of the city and cases have been registered with the concerned police stations.

Polilce said, a 17-year-old girl from Ramainagar in the Pisadevi area was missing from March 24. She had taken clothes and valuables with her, her father mentioned in the complaint.

A minor collegiate girl living at Kareem Colony in the Roshan Gate area was missing from March 25 morning.

In another incident, a 16-year-old girl from the Waluj MIDC area was missing from March 23 morning. She had gone to school but did not return home. Her relatives searched for her everywhere but did not find her.

Cases of kidnapping have been registered with Cidco, Jinsi and Waluj MIDC police stations respectively.