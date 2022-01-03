3 motorcycles stolen

Aurangabad, Jan 3:

Three motorcycles were stolen from various parts of the city. A motorcycle (MH-20 DG-6007) of Musa Alamkhan Pathan (29, Misarwadi) was stolen from his home on January 1 by breaking the handle lock. Aslam Qadar Qureshi’s (30, Sillekhana) motorcycle (MH-20 DY-2735) was stolen on December 26. Similarly, Kapil Madhukar Ghadse (Mhada Colony, Murtizapur) motorcycle (MH-20 BZ-8687) was stolen from Shivajinagar on December 29. Cases have been registered at Cidco, Kranti Chowk and Pundaliknagar police stations respectively.