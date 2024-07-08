3 new medical colleges approved for M’wada

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) has approved three new medical colleges, including one private, for Marathwada for the academic year of 2024-25.

It may be noted that there are 23 Government medical colleges in 36 districts of the State. The State Government decided to open one medical college in each district of the State. The proposals for 10 new Government colleges were submitted to the National Medical Commission (NMC) for 10 districts.

The private education societies and trusts also submitted proposals for a new medical college and a new division of MBBS in the State. The MARB which inspects and assesses the facilities at the institutions before giving final approval released a list of 113 new colleges, including 14 in Maharashtra.

Commenting on this, former dean of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)Dr Kanan Yelikar said that as per the World Health Organisation (WHO), there should be one doctor for 1000 people while currently, there is one doctor for 2000 persons.

“It's good that new colleges will increase the strength of doctors. However, there is a shortage of staff in Government colleges. The number of MBBS seats in GMCH rose to 200 from 150 while the required staff is the same. No new posts were sanctioned nor existing faculties were given promotion. Managing teachers for new admissions without new posts and promotion will be a challenge before the administration,” she said.

President of the District branch of the Indian Medical Association Dr Ujwala Dahiphale said that the real scene of the health system came to light in the Covid outbreak. This made the administration work to strengthen the health services.

“There should be one doctor for a population of 1000 people. The number of doctors will grow with new colleges. Maintaining quality in new medical colleges will be a tough task for the Government due to the shortage of faculties. Private doctors can be hired to teach the students on clock-hour basis or on a contract basis to complete the syllabus in these colleges,” she added.

2 Govt, 1 Pvt medical college in M’wada

With the approval of MARB, a total of two Government Medical colleges will be opened at Jalna and Hingoli each. The name of the new private medical is Shriramchandra Institute of Medical Sciences (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar).

The names of the remaining 11 Government and Private Medical Colleges which will be opened in the different parts of the State are as follows;

--Government Medical College at Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Washim, Nashik, Amravati, Ambernath (West), Buldhana, Mumbai

-- Malati Multispeciality Hospital And Medical College and SS Krida Prasarak Va Bahuuddeshiya Sanstha-Akola

--Ideal Institute of Medical Science and General Hospital-Palghar.

--Mahatma Gandhi Missions Medical College-Navi Mumbai