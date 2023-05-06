3 from univeristy Pre-IAS Centre qualified NET

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three students who got training and coaching at the Pre-IAS and NET-SET Coaching Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) qualified the National Eligibility Test (NET)-2022 in different subjects.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducted the NET as eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor in senior colleges and universities, declared its result recently.

Director of the centre Dr Ayyub Baghwan said that three students passed the test in three different subjects. The names of the successful candidates are as follows; Virraje Ashok Mashalkar (Library Science), Neha Ratan Bansode (Marathi) and Jahan Choudhary Qureshi (History).

