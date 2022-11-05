3 robbing petrol pump manager arrested

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Three thieves came on a motorcycle and snatched the bag containing Rs 4.17 lakh from the manager of a petrol pump, who was going to deposit the amount in the bank at Ladgaon Shivar in Vaijapur tehsil on October 31 morning. The local crime branch of Aurangabad rural police arrested all the three accused at Pune on Saturday morning. The arrested have been identified as Akash Sanjay Gaikwad (Ukkalgaon, Shrirampur), Kiran alias Karan Navnath Gaikwad (Nipani, Wadgaon, Shrirampur) and Tilakraj Manmohansingh (Bhosari, Pune).

According to the details, the manager of the Shukra Petrol Pump on Fairabad Wadi and Ladgaon Shivar, Harun Pathan was going to deposit Rs 4.17 lakh in the bank in Ladgaon on his motorcycle. Three persons came near his motorcycle and snatched his bag containing the cash. A case was registered with Veergaon police.

Local crime branch and Veergaon police established two squad and started the investigation. Based on the technical evidence and information from the informers arrested the accused.

The police team conducted a raid in a rented house in Adarshnagar in Moshi in Pune district and arrested all the three accused. During interrogation, they confessed that they stole a motorcycle and robbed the petrol pump manager. The police seized Rs 1.92 lakh cash, motorcycle and three mobile phones, all amounting to Rs 3.22 lakh from them. Accused Tilakraj had deposited Rs 1 lakh in his bank account. The police wrote a letter to the concerned bank and froze the account. All the accused have been handed over to Veergaon police for further investigation.

The police action was executed under the guidance of SP Manish Kalwaniya, assistant SP Mahek Swami by PI Rameshwar Renge, PSI Vijay Jadhav, Pradeep Dubey, Syed Ziya, Shrimant Bhalerao, Lahu Thote, Santosh Patil Shaikh Nadim, Valmik Nikam, Rameshwar Dhapse, Anand Ghateshwar, Dnyaneshwar Mete and others.