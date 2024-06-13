3 senior GMC students suspended for 6 months from course; fined of Rs 25K each for ragging

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A shocking incident of ragging of a junior student by seniors has come to light at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Hence the GMCH administration has suspended three senior students from the course for six months. They have also been permanently banned from the hostel and fined Rs 25,000 each. Moreover, three other students who were present during the ragging have also been banned from the hostel and library for six months and fined Rs 25,000 each.

It so happened that a second-year GMC student lodged a complaint regarding the incident with the hospital administration and the Anti-Ragging Committee. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the committee promptly held a meeting and conducted an investigation based on the student's complaint. The investigation confirmed that ragging had taken place. Following the committee's report, GMCH Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre took above action immediately.

What happened during the ragging?

On the night of June 7, third-year students summoned some second-year students to the Old Boys Hostel. During this time, the seniors spoke to the junior students in a rude manner. They demanded that the juniors bring them cigarettes and alcohol and even grabbed them by the collar. This caused the concerned junior student to become very frightened. In this distressed state, he filed a complaint. Seeing his condition, the medical superintendent Dr Suresh Harbade consoled him. After this incident, the student went home with his parents.

Strict Action to Prevent Recurrence

Dr Sukre said, “The strict action has been taken in accordance with the National Medical Council (NMC) regulations to ensure that such ragging incidents do not recur in the future. The students involved have been warned that if they engage in such behaviour again, their admissions will be cancelled. All students' parents were also called in and given detailed information about the incident and the punishment, and they were informed that such incidents will not be tolerated in the future.”