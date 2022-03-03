3 sitting HE Joint-Directors denied promotion as professor

Aurangabad, March 3:

Three sitting joint directors of higher education (HE) and one former JD were declared ineligible for the promotion as a professor in the State.

It may be noted that universities and college teachers from assistant professor to associate professor, associate professor to professor are given promotions through career advancement scheme (CAS). Teachers mostly working in Government Colleges are appointed joint directors.

A team comprising subject experts, representatives of vice-chancellor of the respective university and joint director of the respective region, interviews teachers for the promotion.

Each university sends all the proposals of promotion to the joint director officer for final approval. However, the interviews of teachers working in Government Colleges of Arts, Science and Commerce and Education across the State under CAS camps were held for the promotion in the last week of November 2021.

Box

24 teachers ineligible for promotion

A total of 24 teachers working Government Colleges of Mumbai, Nagpur, Amravati, Bhandara, Kolhapur, Aurangabad and Akola were denied promotion on the basis of certain reasons that included candidate’s performance not satisfactory, does not possess adequate knowledge, lacks required research, doesn’t have minimum criteria, academic performance not found up to the mark.

Box

3 sitting JDs, 1 former denied performance

Director of Higher Education Dr Dhanraj Mane issued a letter recently stating that 24 teachers' names were not recommended for promotion on the basis of remarks made by the CAS committee. The three sitting joint directors and one former JD are among those who were deprived of promotion. The sitting JDs are Dr Vithal More (Nanded division), Dr Sanjay Jagtap (Panvel), Dr Murlidhar Wadekar (Amravati division) while Dr Baliram Lahane is a former JD. It is worth mentioning here that the JDs which give final approval for other teachers' promotion were themselves cannot get it.