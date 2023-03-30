3 students of MGM’s Photography School get scholarship from Nikion International

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three students of MGM’s School of Photography received scholarship from Nikon Camera International company.

The Nikon Company gives scholarhsip to students who pursue degree or diploma in photography as financial help. The students Yash Kathar, Nilesh Balrawat and Ishwar Solunke will get Rs 1 lakh each.

Currently, photography is turning a best career alterantive for youths. The main objective of the scholarship to encourage youths for the training and education. School of Photography head Baiju Patil guided the students.

University chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, vice chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, registrar Dr Ashishs Gadekar and Dean Dr Rekha Shelke contratuated the students on their achivement.