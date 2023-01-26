New Delhi, Jan 26 A good adventure novel can transport us to a place we might not otherwise visit. Adventure books are like invisible zip lines for your head. Children's adventure novels are written with the intention of encouraging your child to be curious, to love learning new things, and, most importantly, to enjoy the journey. If your kids are seeking thrilling journeys in fantastical settings, look no further! Make sure your child's library contains these five novels.

Here is the list of 5 adventure books that should be in your kid's library:

The Unusual Adventures of a Gutsy Explorer by Merlinwand

The Unusual Adventures of a Gutsy Explorer by Merlinwand is the tale of a carefree kid who has this longing for extraordinary and exciting journeys goes on a fruitful, mission-filled, and courageous journey from a picturesque Indian village to different parts of the world. Children long for adventure and want to be different from the herd. The most fascinating part is yet to come when you can personalize the book and choose any 3 places to examine from among Iceland, Turkey, Egypt, Mongolia, Bolivia, and the Western Ghats! The Unusual Adventures of a Gutsy Explorer is written by Pujita Krishna, and illustrated by Bengali artist Abira Das.

The Magic of the Lost Temple by Sudha Murthy

City girl Nooni is surprised at the pace of life in her grandparents' village in Karnataka. But she quickly gets used to the gentle routine there and involves herself in a flurry of activities, including papad making, organising picnics and learning to ride a cycle, with her new-found friends. Things get exciting when Nooni stumbles upon an ancient fabled stepwell right in the middle of a forest. Join the intrepid Nooni on an adventure of a lifetime in this much-awaited book by Sudha Murty that is heart-warming, charming and absolutely unputdownable.

Pashmina by Nidhi Chanani

Priyanka Das has so many unanswered questions: Why did her mother abandon her home in India years ago? What was it like there? And most importantly, who is her father, and why did her mom leave him behind? But Pri's mom avoids these questionsthe topic of India is permanently closed. For Pri, her mother's homeland can only exist in her imagination. That is, until she finds a mysterious pashmina tucked away in a forgotten suitcase. When she wraps herself in it, she is transported to a place more vivid and colourful than any guidebook or Bollywood film. But is this the real India? And what is that shadow lurking in the background? To learn the truth, Pri must travel farther than she's ever dared and find the family she never knew.

The Secret Island by Enid Blyton

In Enid Blyton's classic Secret Stories mystery always leads to adventure. In Enid Blyton's very first full-length adventure novel, meet siblings Peggy, Mike and Nora. They live with their cruel uncle and aunt and long to escape, so when their friend Jack takes them to a secret, deserted island, they run away to live there. But not all is as it seems on the island and the children soon find their adventures are only just beginning.

My Pirate Adventure by Lucy Barnard

What would it be like to sail the seas in a pirate ship? This imaginative story takes children on an adventure in which they explore islands and search for treasure. Windows throughout provide a preview of what's to come, and the simple text and appealing illustrations make this the perfect read for mini mariners.

