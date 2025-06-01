3 swords seized from Satara
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 1, 2025 22:25 IST2025-06-01T22:25:07+5:302025-06-01T22:25:07+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
During a patrol in Satara village, police received information about swords stored at Vinod Khaje's residence. A search conducted by a police team led by Inspector Sangram Tate recovered three swords, each about two feet long. Following a complaint by Santosh Pandit, a case has been registered against Khaje at Satara Police Station.