3-tier plan drafted to successfully host G20 meeting

Aurangabad: The city industrialists and business fraternity have joined hands and formed a ‘Team of Associations’ (ToA) for the successful hosting of the visit of international delegates to the city, as a part of the G20 Summit, in February 2023.

Elaborating the role of ToA to the media persons, the industrialists Prashant Deshpande (of Aurangabad First), Nitin Gupta (CMIA) and Prasad Kokkil (CII) said, “ ToA is a consortium of 16 different associations (of industries, trade and commerce). ToA has chalked out a 3-tier plan for the effective organisation of the G20 delegates meeting. Firstly, we will sensitise our stakeholders and attract their participation and time in the planning to be a perfect host. Secondly, we are in tune with the key officers and public representatives and enact a helping hand to apprise and pinpoint the need of developing the key areas. Thirdly, we are focussing on attracting people’s participation in keeping the city clean, and dust-free, maintaining traffic and parking discipline.”

“Our aim is that the G20 meeting should not depict as a government function. Instead, it should be hosted successfully through citizens' involvement. Rather than pin-pointing negatives, we will display our strengths including industrial and tourism potential, diverse culture and the environment-friendly atmosphere of the city, in front of the delegates, during the two days,” said the trio.

The office-bearers of other organisations including Suraj Dumane, Kalyan Waghmare, Sanjay Kankariya, Hemant Landge and others were also present on occasion. The consortium includes organisations namely Aurangabad First, CMIA, MASSIA, CII, AJVM, AISA, CREDAI, AICA, ICAI, TPA, LUB, BIMTA, IMA, NIPM and APPF.

ToA will be adopting three traffic islands (situated near Siddharth Garden, in Cantonment and at the Harsul T-point) and develop them as per international standards to project our rich heritage and culture.

- ToA aims to develop ‘Kalagram’ into a wanting destination for tourists and others on the lines of Delhi Haat with the help of an expert women's NGO, apart from the restoration of the functioning of the Visitors Centre at Ajanta and Ellora, on priority.

- Get ready our women wing (NGO and entrepreneurs) in

portraying the city in the best way before the international women delegates (during the W20 meeting). The role of women in the progress and prosperity of the city/region will also be showcased.

Leave no stone to explore business opportunities in all countries participating in the G20. Through the industrial exhibition at Auric, the Land Bank available in Shendra MIDC will be projected to attract investments in future.

Pursue works with the administration like completion of the road till Ajanta including removal of the bottleneck at Harsul; freeing all the left-turns of the city roads, develop footpaths by fixing paver blocks, restoring the functioning of traffic signals, markings and signages.

Help the administration in implementing a mega drive to keep the ‘City Clean and Green’ with the participation of NGOs and citizens.

Ensure the marking of hawkers and parking zones and implementation of the traffic policy.

Sensitise schools and college students about G20 Summit and visit of delegations.