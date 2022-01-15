3-yrs-jail for stealing ornaments of Rs 72K

Aurangabad, Jan 15:

The judicial magistrate first class (JMFC), Dhanashri Bhandari, has awarded three years imprisonment to Santosh Raju Khare (24, Milindnagar in Osmanpura) on the charge of stealing ornaments of valuing Rs 72,000 kept in almirah on the first floor, five years ago.

According to the complainant, Jagdish Ratanlal Mundada (62, New Ratnashreya Society in New Shreynagar), his wife and daughter were out of the station to attend a marriage in Pune and he was on work on May 21, 2016. In the evening, he returned home and went to sleep in the hall. Hence the thieves cut the steel grill fixed at the main door and entered the house. They climbed up the first floor and decamped with gold ornaments of Rs 72,000 kept in the almirah. The second day morning the washerman brought his iron clothes, therefore, he took them to keep them in the almirah. He got shocked as all the items in the almirah were scattered and the ornaments were also missing from the almirah. Osmanpura police station has registered an offence.

The assistant government pleader Dattatray Kathude recorded the statements of seven witnesses in the case. After hearing the arguments from both sides and going through the evidence, the JMFC held Santosh Khare responsible for the crime and announced imprisonment under Section 380 and 457. S B Bagade was the Pairvi Officer in the case.