30 committees formed for convocation preparations

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has started preparations for the 64th convocation ceremony at a fast pace. A total of 30 different committees were formed to hold the event successfully.

The university will conduct the convocation ceremony at the university auditorium at 11 am on June 13, under the chairmanship of the Governor and chancellor of the universities Ramesh Bais.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari along with statutory officers, all deans and management council members will be on the dais. The 30 committees will have 150 members.

A meeting to discuss the preparations was organised at Mahatma Phule Hall on Wednesday. Committees chairmen and members were present. Director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BoEE) Dr Bharati Gawali chaired the meeting. She said that the convocation ceremonies were arranged with perfect planning during the last five years.

The degrees will be conferred on those students who passed postgraduate courses in October/November 2022 and March-April 2023 examination sessions. Those researchers who have completed Ph D since June 27, 2023, will receive it in the ceremony.

Dr Bharati Gawali urged all the members of the committees to make efforts for the success of the event. Deputy registrar Dr Vishnu Karhale conducted the proceedings while Dr Satish Davne proposed a vote of thanks.