30 NSS volunteers selected for Republic Day Parade training camp

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 30 volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) were selected for the Republic Day Parade.

A team comprising 15 male and 15 female NSS volunteers from four districts, along with two programme officers, participated in the camp under the National Republic Day Parade (NRD) and the State-level Republic Day Parade (SRD) as part of the selection.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, NSS Director Dr Sominath Khade and Director of the Board of Student Development Dr Kailas Ambhore guided the volunteers.

A pre-Republic Day training camp was held at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University for both NRD (National) and SRD (State) level parades. Dr Pritesh Kalan and Dr Parvati Deshmukh served as team managers.