30 pc additional FSI for old buildings redevelopment plan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Many housing society buildings in the city are 30 to 40 years old. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has brought a redevelopment plan for them. New big buildings can be constructed by demolishing the old buildings.

The CSMC will provide an additional 30 per cent FSI for free. A housing society has also been permitted under Zone No. 9.

The State government has already approved the construction of buildings up to 70 meters high in the city. The civic body also gave permission for a building last year. After that, no one came forward to construct big buildings.

The land prices in the old city are skyrocketing. In the future, there will be no option but to build tall buildings.

The buildings of many housing societies were developed in the old city 30 to 40 years ago.

The buildings are turning into dilapidated, dangerous conditions. It also includes buildings in Cidco and Mhada. The Municipal Corporation has taken the initiative for the redevelopment of housing societies.

Municipal officials are also sceptical about the response to this scheme. Many housing societies have ownership and heirs disputes. Not all get NOC. Builders are also required to come forward for redevelopment.

Revenue of CSMC to increase

Administrator G Sreekanth has decided to provide an additional 30 per cent free FSI within the FSI limit as per the development control rules of 2020. So, old housing societies and private building owners can benefit. The redevelopment will increase the revenue of the Corporation.

The CSMC appealed to all aspirants to apply for the scheme with the Town Planning Department of the CSMC.