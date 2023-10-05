30 percent children have crooked teeth or misaligned jaws

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Around 30 percent of the children have crooked teeth or misaligned jaws. The fact came to the fore during the oral check-up camp organised at the Government Dental College and Hospital (GDCH) to mark national orthodontic day on Thursday. The day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of the Indian Orthodontic Society. Various projects were organised on Thursday on this occasion. The dental check-up of 122 students of a school was done. They were given directives for oral care and treatment. It is beneficial if the oral treatment is done at a specific age, the experts opined.

Dean Dr Maya Indurkar released the wall posters. Head of the Orthodontic department Dr Rajan Mahindra informed about the dental care and treatment. Dr Puja Waghmare and Payal Chavan clinched prizes in the e-poster competition. Deputy Dean Dr Pradnya Bansode, Dr Jyoti Bhavthankar, Dr Jayashree Pagare, Dr Seema Pathak, Dr Rakesh Mohole, Dr Govind Suryawanshi, Dr Madhuri Ambhure, Dr Smita Khalikar, Dr Shirish Khedgikar, Dr Shreya Koleshwar, Dr Ashok Bhansali, Dr Mandakini Mandale, Dr Pradnya Jadhav and others were present.

Dr Mahindra said that around 50 patients with crooked teeth and misaligned jaws are treated daily. Parents should restrict children’s habits like licking their thumb, touching teeth with their tongue frequently and others to avoid teeth deformities.