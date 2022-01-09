Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 9:

For the first time in Marathwada, a robotic surgery unit has been started at United CIIGMA Hospital and so far, 30 different surgeries have been performed. Patients inclination towards robotic surgery is increasing due to its many benefits like painlessness, accuracy, less bleeding and rapid improvement in health.

A robotic surgery unit was started in the hospital under the visionary leadership of Ciigma Group's CMD Dr Unmesh Takalkar. Robotic surgery is the latest technology in medical science development. This facility was first introduced in Marathwada through Ciigma hospital after Mumbai and Pune. The arms or hands of robotic surgery have a 360-degree movement. Which is not possible with human hands. So surgery is performed in the shortest time.

The main advantage of this surgery is that it is very accurate. This helps the patient to get rid of the disease. Compared to other surgeries, robotic surgery does not require big cuts. Only a small cut is made. No problem arises during the surgery as the patient feels no pain. It also reduces bleeding. Robot surgery is a very useful system for patients in Marathwada and there is no need to go to Pune or Mumbai for this surgery, said Dr Takalkar.

When is robotic surgery used

If a person has prostate cancer, then robotic surgery is a boon for such a person. Kidney cancer can be detected through robotic surgery. This type of surgery can be used to treat endometriosis. Robotic surgery has been found to be extremely beneficial for uterine removal and gallbladder removal. Spinal surgery and hip surgery are also possible through robotic surgery.

How the patient benefits

The most important benefit of robotic surgery is that the patient's health improves in a very short time after surgery. As a result, he has to stay in the hospital for less days. Therefore, the patient can perform regular activities within a short period of surgery.

30 robotic surgeries at United CIIGMA Hospital

Increasing number of patients: State-of-the-art treatment facilities in Aurangabad after Mumbai, Pune.

Robotic surgeries are mainly of the following types:

1) Robotic gynecological surgery - For some women, robotic gynecological surgery is a great alternative to open surgery or laparoscopic surgery.

2) Robotic prostate surgery - Studies on many patients have shown that radical prostatectomy is one of the most effective treatments for prostate cancer. Radical prostatectomy is a surgery that removes cancer cells from the prostate and its surroundings.

3) Robotic kidney surgery - Diabetes, Cancer, Kidney Stone etc. In many cases the kidneys can be damaged. In such cases doctors recommend kidney dialysis or kidney transplant surgery as well as these surgeries. Robotics is known as kidney surgery.

4) Robotic colorectal surgery - During robotic colectomy surgery, the surgeon removes cancerous growths from the colon and rectum. After removing the cancer with the help of a robot, surgeons can reattach two identical parts.

5) Robotic spine surgery - As the name implies, robotic spine surgery refers to the surgery that is performed to reduce back pain. Doctors perform this surgery on a person whose pain does not go away even after all the efforts. This surgery can be performed on such patients.