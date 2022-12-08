30 ZP teachers escape disciplinary action

Had filed for inter-state transfer by mistake

Aurangabad: About 30-32 teachers for intra-district transfers narrowly escaped disciplinary action after it was revealed that they had mistakenly mentioned their date of joining in their current school. In the hearing held on Wednesday, the education officer ordered the teachers to correct the mistake online.

Online intra-district transfer process of Zilla Parishad primary teachers is in process. There are instructions from the government to propose disciplinary action against the teachers who knowingly fill in false information in this process. The government has ordered the removal of such teachers from the transfer process. Over a thousand teachers have applied online for transfer. As 30 to 32 of these teachers were found to have filled in wrong information, their case was heard on December 6 and 7 before education officer Jayashree Chavan. While the date of joining the currently working school was expected, many people mentioned the date of joining the school for the first time as a teacher. Teachers admitted that there was confusion about the dates. Therefore, disciplinary action against them was briefly avoided. It has come to light that login has been made available for these teachers for online correction in this regard.