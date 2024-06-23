300 contractors quit project

The GVPR company has been complaining about a lack of skilled manpower for the past three years. The agency which provided the manpower did not get the money, therefore, it withdrew from the project. So far, 300 small and big contractors have left the work of GVPR.

Box

Digging of 19 city roads

About 19 roads in the city were dug up by GVPR to lay water pipes. The selection of concrete roads was done. There is a question as to who will re-construct after digging roads.

If the GVPR gives an assurance to pay the repair amount to the CSMC, it will repair roads.

But, there has been no decision on this for the past few months. Cement concrete roads built

in crores of rupees are in bad condition and minor accidents are happening there.

Box

Present work status of the scheme

Project cost: Rs 2740 crores

--Fund received so far: Rs1424 crores

--Fund paid to GVPR: Rs 1130 crores

--Dues of others with GVPR: Rs 400 Cr

--Work completion deadline: February 2024

--Main pipeline work: 38 km

--Remaining pipeline work: 6 km.

--Water pipeline laid in the city: 775 out of 1911

--Water tanks to be constructed: 53

--Construction of water tanks completed: 08

Box

Why does work completion appear impossible on time?

The rainy season is going on. The claim to construct one km main water line per month seems false. Jackwell's work is still in the basement. The permission from the Environment and Forest Departments was received late. There is no roadmap to complete the work of 45 water tanks in the city by the end of December. There is no planning for laying an internal water pipeline.

It is not decided who will repair the dug roads. The Government has given 50 per cent of the total amount. It is not yet known when the remaining amount will be received. Considering all these facts, it seems that the work will not be completed by December 2024.