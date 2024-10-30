300 CRPF and 1,000 police officers march for election security

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

300 armed CRPF personnel and 1,000 city police officers marched through sensitive areas on Wednesday to send a clear message against any misconduct in the upcoming assembly elections.

Under the direction of CP Pravin Pawar, the march covered a nine-kilometer stretch from Azad Chowk through Champa Chowk, Chelipura, Shahaganj, City Chowk, Gulmandi, Aurangpura, and ending at Kranti Chowk. The aim was to assure voters of a safe election environment and warn potential troublemakers. 300 armed CRPF personnel, 50 police officers, and 1,000 city constables joined the march. Deputy Commissioners Nitin Bagate, Navneet Kanwat, and Prashant Swami also attended.