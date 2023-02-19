300 youths dressed like Shivaji Maharaj main attraction

Aurangabad: The birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was celebrated with great zeal and fever in the city on Sunday. Nearly 3,00 youths wearing attired clothes like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were the cynosure of all eyes on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj. They reached Kranti Chowk through the rallies taken out from the different parts of the city. Some of the people were bowing to the youths who were wearing clothes like Shivaji Maharaj. Youths dressed as Shivaji stood out in a huge crowd of followers gathered at Kranti Chowk today.

Also, Children were seen dressed as ‘Bal Shivaji. Parents were moving with ‘Bal Shivaji’ who were sitting on their shoulders. The traders who rent the costumes said that nearly 294 costumes were taken on rent by the followers on Saturday and Saturday. They said that some of them had made bookings around a week ago. The costumes ‘Bal Shivaji’ were taken on rent even for a three-month-old baby. ‘Aukshan’ of Bal Shivajis was performed at home.