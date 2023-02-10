30,000 traders to participate in mega cleanliness drive

Aurangabad: The Team of Associations has organised a cleanliness drive in Aurangabad on February 11 and 12. In addition, 30,000 traders of the Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh along with their 1.5 lakh employees will also participate in the drive.

The Mahasangh president Sanjay Kankariya said that the G20 delegation will be visiting the city. Attempts are being made to clean and beautify the city. The industrialists, traders along with the municipal corporation have formed the team of associations. In all, 30,000 traders and their 1.5 lakh employees are the members of the Vyapari Mahasangh. All these traders and employees will be participating in the two-day cleanliness drive. The traders will have to collect the garbage in front of their shop and road and deposit it in a bag. The bag should then be handed over to the municipal garbage collection van. The mahasangh members will be visiting various areas for the inspection and also participate in the drive.